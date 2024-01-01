West Ham signing Foderingham ready to work with Valero

West Ham signing Wes Foderingham is looking forward to getting to know staff and players.

Foderingham arrived last month from Sheffield United.

He told whufc.com of goalkeeper coach Xavi Valero: "Xavi has got a great CV and has worked with some top goalkeepers.

“He spoke about how he sees the dynamic of the goalkeepers here and what he wants the goalkeeper department to look like and felt that it was a good match, so it’s a good feeling.

“I've been fortunate to play a lot of football throughout my career. I've amassed quite a few appearances and hopefully have still got many more years to go.

"Łukasz (Fabianski) is shown that you can still be a top goalkeeper at that sort of age. He was brilliant last season when he played and I think, with modern sports science and the rest of it, especially if you take care of your body, the longevity of goalkeepers you can go well up until you are 40.”

He added, “I think most goalkeepers I've worked with, there's something you can pick up from them, even if it's the way they move, or maybe the way they present hands to to the ball or anything,” he confirmed.

“There's always something you can pick up so, especially with the case of Alphonse (Areola) and Łukasz, who are top goalkeepers who've shown it throughout their careers as well, so I'm really looking forward to coming in and working with both of them.”