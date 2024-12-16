Bournemouth boss Iraola frustrated after West Ham draw

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admits they need to accept the point earned after Monday night's 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Lucas Paqueta struck from the penalty spot on 87 minutes, but Enes Unal found an equaliser for Bournemouth three minutes later.

Iraola said: "We have to take the point. Especially when you score the second goal. In the second half we were closer to winning than them but we couldn't do it in the end.

"He (Unal) is a specialist, he trains a lot and his consistency is very good. I knew it was a big chance for us."

On the penalty decision, he said: "It is a play we analysed before the season. They said players don't need to defend with hands behind their back in an unnatural position. It didn't affect the direction of the cross. I am very disappointed. They told us they are going to do one thing, I hope they do what they told us. It has cost us and I am very disappointed."

On if being in the European places affects his aims for the season, Iraola added: "No. Right now the position doesn't matter. Right now it is a good amount of points for the games we played. Now we go to Old Trafford and know it is going to be very difficult."