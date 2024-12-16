Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd captain Fernandes: When Amad is like this, he's...
Man Utd legend Keane: Rashford needs to leave
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks
Chelsea make midfield pair available for January

Bournemouth boss Iraola frustrated after West Ham draw

Paul Vegas
Bournemouth boss Iraola frustrated after West Ham draw
Bournemouth boss Iraola frustrated after West Ham drawTribalfootball
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admits they need to accept the point earned after Monday night's 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Lucas Paqueta struck from the penalty spot on 87 minutes, but Enes Unal found an equaliser for Bournemouth three minutes later.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Iraola said: "We have to take the point. Especially when you score the second goal. In the second half we were closer to winning than them but we couldn't do it in the end.

"He (Unal) is a specialist, he trains a lot and his consistency is very good. I knew it was a big chance for us."

On the penalty decision, he said: "It is a play we analysed before the season. They said players don't need to defend with hands behind their back in an unnatural position. It didn't affect the direction of the cross. I am very disappointed. They told us they are going to do one thing, I hope they do what they told us. It has cost us and I am very disappointed."

On if being in the European places affects his aims for the season, Iraola added: "No. Right now the position doesn't matter. Right now it is a good amount of points for the games we played. Now we go to Old Trafford and know it is going to be very difficult."

Mentions
Premier LeagueUnal EnesBournemouthWest Ham
Related Articles
West Ham boss Lopetegui: Many positives from Bournemouth draw
Unal scores late as Bournemouth snatch draw against West Ham
Iraola: Bournemouth's exciting partnership with Kyoto Sanga will connect us to more talent