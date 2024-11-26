Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
West Ham ace Bowen: Victory at Newcastle can be turning point
West Ham United ace Jarrod Bowen was delighted with all three points on Monday night.

The Hammers went to St. James’ Park to take on Newcastle United as underdogs.

However, they emerged with a 2-0 win, which Bowen believes can be a turning point for their season.

He stated post-game to Sky Sports: "I think it is for everyone associated with the club. 

“We have been disappointed with our start. 

“We have to take responsibility and do our work and we haven't done that to a high enough ability this year. 

“It was a real big moment and this is a really big turning point in our season."

"He (manager Julen Lopetegui) has come in with different ideas and playing from the back but also mixing it up as well. 

“That's up to us to adapt too, and he has come in with fresh good ideas, especially for us attacking players. We are getting there."

 

