West Ham fullback Wan-Bissaka delighted after Carabao Cup victory

West Ham United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has spoken about his side's attitude and form after knocking Bournemouth out of the Carabao Cup.

Jarrod Bowen found the net two minutes from the end to put the Hammers through to face Liverpool in the next round. The defender spoke on how important the win was to the side.

“It is (the most important thing getting to the next round)," Wan-Bissaka confirmed. "I think the team put in effort and we managed to fight our way through and got the goal late, so there are plenty of positives.

“It’s not a surprise from him (Jarrod Bowen) because he's got a lot of quality. It was good for him to get the goal.”

Wan-Bissaka made his full West Ham debut and he spoke more on how much it meant to him.

“You’ve got to be ready at all times, as anything can happen in football, so I was just ready to be able to give it my all,” said Wan-Bissaka. “I enjoyed it a lot. Both fans were very respectful on Saturday when I came on, so that helped a lot, and again, we managed to get the result. Just like tonight, we didn’t give up and managed to pull through as a team.”

The Hammers face Premier League champions Manchester City in their next game and Wan-Bissaka says the side are ready to fight for three points.

“I think every game is tough, so we have got to prepare well and look forward to the game at the weekend,” he continued. “The fans help us a lot and are the push that we need to get over the line, so they will do their best and hopefully we can get a positive result.”