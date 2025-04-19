Tribal Football
Most Read
Portugal chiefs make contact with Fenerbahce coach Mourinho
Van der Vaart on Real Madrid defender Rudiger: A bit of an idiot!
RB Leipzig reveal Banjamin Sesko asking price amid Premier League interest
Amroim handed huge boost as two stars avoid suspension ahead of Athletic Bilbao clash

West Ham firm as favourites in race for Lille striker David

Paul Vegas
West Ham firm as favourites in race for Lille striker David
West Ham firm as favourites in race for Lille striker DavidIcon Sport / ddp USA / Profimedia
West Ham United are firming as favourites to land Lille striker Jonathan David.

Off contract in June, the Canada international is said to be wanted by clubs from across Europe - and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Daily Mail says West Ham are now firming as a destination for David this summer.

Key to the deal is West Ham recruitment chief Kyle Macaulay, who left Chelsea earlier this season to join Graham Potter at  the Irons. The  pair worked together at Brighton and Chelsea.

At Chelsea, Macaulay was moving for David and now has taken that same push at West Ham, where they're regarded as leading the race for the striker's signature in terms of Premier League clubs.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDavid JonathanWest HamLilleChelseaLigue 1
Related Articles
Chelsea co-owner Eghbali meets with Strasbourg ultras
Chelsea and Strasbourg delay Santos transfer decision
Roma interested in West Ham target Gomes