West Ham firm as favourites in race for Lille striker David

West Ham United are firming as favourites to land Lille striker Jonathan David.

Off contract in June, the Canada international is said to be wanted by clubs from across Europe - and around the world.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the Daily Mail says West Ham are now firming as a destination for David this summer.

Key to the deal is West Ham recruitment chief Kyle Macaulay, who left Chelsea earlier this season to join Graham Potter at the Irons. The pair worked together at Brighton and Chelsea.

At Chelsea, Macaulay was moving for David and now has taken that same push at West Ham, where they're regarded as leading the race for the striker's signature in terms of Premier League clubs.