Chelsea and Strasbourg delay Santos transfer decision

Strasbourg loanee Andrey Santos' return to Chelsea for next season is no guarantee.

The Brazilian has been outstanding on-loan at Strasbourg this season under coach Liam Rosenior.

Advertisement Advertisement

Santos is expected to join Chelsea's senior squad for next season.

But the Daily Mail says any decision will be delayed until the end of the season.

Both Strasbourg and Chelsea have agreed to wait until the clubs know which European competitions they will be competing in next term.

Indeed, there is every chance Santos could remain with the Ligue 1 club for another 12 months as his development continues to accelerate.