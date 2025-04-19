Chelsea co-owner Eghbali meets with Strasbourg ultras

Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali has been in France this week for talks with Strasbourg supporter groups.

The Daily Mail says Eghbali was in France last weekend to see Strasbourg draw 2-2 with Nice on Saturday.

The Clearlake boss also used his time to meet with supporter groups, including the club’s hardcore fan group Ultra Boys 90.

The meeting was brief, but it's suggested Eghbali was eager to offer an olive branch to fans unhappy with BlueCo, Chelsea's umbrella company, and their ownership of the club.

Eghbali and fellow Chelsea owner Todd Boehly are eager to build their relationship with the Strasbourg support, building on this season's revival under coach Liam Rosenior.

Strasbourg sit in sixth place on the Ligue 1 table, just a point outside the top four.