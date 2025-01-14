West Ham eye Nice striker as Potter's first signing for the club

West Ham United are said to be assessing Evann Guessand of Nice this winter.

The Hammers are eager to back new manager Graham Potter with transfers.

Per The Mail, they have been scouting Guessand all season and are ready to move for him.

Guessand, a France-born Ivory Coast international, has scored nine goals this term so far.

The 23-year-old signed a long-term deal with Nice in the summer, but a big offer would tempt the French club.

Owned by INEOS, who also have a minority stake in Manchester United, Nice are not afraid to sell for the right bid.