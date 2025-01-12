Monaco table bid for West Ham midfielder Alvarez

Tribal Football
West Ham United face a battle to keep hold of Edson Alvarez.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that AS Monaco have made an offer for the Mexico international.

An initial loan proposal was rejected by the Irons.

And now Romano is stating: "EXCL: AS Monaco have submitted initial bid for Edson Alvarez, loan proposal has been rejected by West Ham.

"Talks continue as Monaco want Alvarez and can offer UCL football; but not easy as West Ham still consider the Mexican midfielder as important player."

