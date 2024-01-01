West Ham expect heavy punishment for Kudus after meltdown

West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus could be hit with a ban of several games.

The forward left three Spurs players on the floor during a moment of madness during a loss on Saturday.

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui admitted that he will have to speak with Kudus about his reaction.

“It's not good for him, it's not good for the club, for the team,” Lopetegui stated post-game.

“But I can't say anything more because I don't see the action.”

Summer signing Max Kilman conceded: “It wasn’t good enough. There was a spell in the second half when we let the game slip.

“It was a bad spell for us. We lost concentration as a team at important moments and let them get ahead of us. “Obviously it’s not good enough for the level we are and the quality we have. We need to be doing much better.

“We need to be much better than that and make sure we’re ready for the next one.”