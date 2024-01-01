Postecoglou pleased with Udogie after Spurs win against West Ham

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou feels Destiny Udogie is returning to his best.

Postecoglou was happy with Udogie in victory over West Ham on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "He was better. I still think for their goal he could’ve done better. We've got to continually work with Destiny as he's still a young players, it's his second year in the Premier League but I've got no doubt that he's going to become an outstanding player for us. The only way he's going to become an outstanding player for us is if we keep exposing him, playing him and letting him learn from his mistakes.

"It's part of the process for young players that you have to expect that it's not going to be smooth but you know eventually you're going to have a fantastic footballer. I've no doubt about that with Destiny. I've absolutely no doubt. We're constantly working at his game, constantly working at areas for him to improve and the beauty of it is that he wants to and he embraces it. I thought after the goal he bounced back really well.

"(Jarrod) Bowen is not an easy player at all to play against and their front three are tough for anybody because they have the quality to beat you on the dribble, they're quick and they're all very strong. It was a big challenge for our full-backs today and I thought, like I said I was disappointed with the goal. but I thought they handled it really well.