West Ham defender Scarles mixed emotions after FA Cup defeat

Paul Vegas
West Ham defender Ollie Scarles admitted mixed emotions after their FA Cup defeat at Aston Villa.

Scarles was outstanding on Friday night, though was frustated finishing on the losing side.

“We’re disappointed with the result, especially having gone a goal up,” Scarles said. “I thought we started really well, and we got the opening goal to go in front.

“We knew they’re a good team, and it wasn’t going to be an easy game, and in the end unfortunately we weren’t able to get the result.

“Tonight’s another good step for me, and I’m grateful to the manager and my teammates for their trust in me and for helping me through the game, and we’ll all move on together.”

He added: “The manager hasn’t had long with us - we’ve literally had yesterday and today. We had a good training session yesterday, and I’m just grateful he showed faith in me and started me today.

“It was a huge boost for me and the other young lads to hear him talk about the Academy. Hopefully we can keep getting more opportunities, and the chance to show what we can do.

“I’m trying to take everything in my stride. I’ve made my FA Cup debut tonight, which is another step in the right direction, and hopefully I can keep pushing on.

“The away fans were brilliant today, and hearing my name being chanted was another boost. I really loved it, and I can’t wait to get out there again.”

