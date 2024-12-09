West Ham defender Kilman: Good Wolves memories, but...

West Ham defender Max Kilman admits tonight's clash with Wolves will be a special one for him.

The former Wolves captain made the switch to West Ham this past summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Obviously it's been inconsistent,” he reflected on the season so far. “You know, we've had a good performance in there, and obviously two performances where we know we should be doing much better, so that's probably been a reflection on the season. We've not had a run of good form, but we have shown glimpses of some really good performances, and we definitely need to improve as a team and make sure that we are more consistent.

“We've got a very good group of players. We're all together in this and we want to come out on the good side of it, so we're definitely working really hard and hopefully things will turn.

“This is a game I’ve been looking forward to as obviously I'd been for such a long time, and they also gave me the opportunity to come to West Ham. So, of course I'm grateful for some good memories there but now, obviously, I'm with West Ham, I need to do my best for West Ham, and that's what I'm looking to do.”

On under pressure manager Julen Lopetegui, Kilman also told the club's website: “He has told us just to ‘give your best every single day’. We've got big games coming up, so make sure, you know we have, we give 100% as we always do and things will turn.

“We know the manager is under pressure but we’re also under a lot of pressure and we want to perform and we want to get good results. We’re West Ham and we need to be performing and getting good results because that’s the level the Club wants to be at. We need to get our heads down and make sure we do that because Monday is another big opportunity to get it right and hopefully, from there, we can push on.

“We've got a group of very experienced players and we've got a lot of leaders in the team, so I think everyone has had their say. In moments when things are going tough, you need everyone to stick together and show that leadership. We have a big group of players who can do that, so we just need to carry on improving as a team and hopefully, as I said, things will change.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play