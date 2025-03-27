Tribal Football
Most Read
Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave Liverpool was based on Klopp's shock departure
LaLiga leaders Barcelona seek revenge on Osasuna
Man Utd set to welcome back four stars from injury ahead of Forest clash
Brother of ex-Juventus star Pogba out of jail and back on pitch with 2-goal blast

West Ham defender Coufal details deadline day Fulham offer

Paul Vegas
West Ham defender Coufal details deadline day Fulham offer
West Ham defender Coufal details deadline day Fulham offerSimon Dael / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal admits he's had offers to leave London stadium.

The Czech Republic fullback has managed just eight Premier League appearances this season and has revealed a proposal from Fulham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I’m torn about all this because West Ham didn’t let me go to Fulham on deadline day (in January). I guess not many people know about this,” he said in an interview with Mladá fronta Dnes.

“In the dressing room after the match (against Chelsea), I look at my phone and there are four missed calls from my agent. Plus, a message: ‘Call me immediately’.

“Fulham offered great conditions. Karol (Kisel, Coufal's agent) asked: ‘Would you like it?’ I said: ‘Why not, if there’s no use at West Ham’.”

However, the Hammers blocked the move on deadline day.

“I’ll be 33 and it made sense to me, although I love West Ham and could imagine finishing my career there,” he said.

“As for Fulham, I would stay in the Premier League and even in London. We really like it there. My son has started playing in the West Ham academy and is doing better than I expected.

“My daughter will be going to school next year. How do I explain to them that we are moving to a completely different place? That is why I need to hear from West Ham so that I can consider what to do next.”

Off contract in June, Coufal says a move to Fulham could be revisited this summer.

He added, “When I am free, anything can happen."

 

 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueCoufal VladimirWest HamFulhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Lopetegui still baffled by West Ham sacking: Everything was moving in right direction
Ex-Palace defender Tomkins announces retirement
West Ham preparing offer for Sunderland youngster Rigg