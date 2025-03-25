Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Southampton accept Ramsdale departure
Dorgu changes name on Man Utd teamsheet due to family heritage and religion
Liverpool attacker Diaz makes clear to Barcelona his transfer plans

Lopetegui still baffled by West Ham sacking: Everything was moving in right direction

Paul Vegas
Lopetegui still baffled by West Ham sacking: Everything was moving in right direction
Lopetegui still baffled by West Ham sacking: Everything was moving in right directionAction Plus
Julen Lopetegui says he's in no rush to return to management.

The former Real Madrid and Spain coach is taking time out after his dismissal by West Ham United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking with Cadena SER, Lopetegui said: "At this moment I am taking advantage of the opportunity to relax and re-update myself personally.

"It is healthy to disconnect a bit and be able to share time with the family. It is not always easy because there are very intense moments: once you dedicate your professional time to the world of coaching, it is very demanding and absorbs your time."

On his time with West Ham, Lopetegui said: "I think we were close to the positions the team should aspire to this year. We had competed well against the teams in our league.

"We were on the verge of facing the return leg of the championship, with the possibility of making transfers, with two consecutive home games and with a situation in which we had only lost against the big teams.

"The sacking? It surprised us. We accepted it with logical disappointment."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLopetegui JulenWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ex-Palace defender Tomkins announces retirement
West Ham preparing offer for Sunderland youngster Rigg
OH Leuven attacker Banzuzi back on West Ham agenda