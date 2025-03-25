Lopetegui still baffled by West Ham sacking: Everything was moving in right direction

Julen Lopetegui says he's in no rush to return to management.

The former Real Madrid and Spain coach is taking time out after his dismissal by West Ham United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking with Cadena SER, Lopetegui said: "At this moment I am taking advantage of the opportunity to relax and re-update myself personally.

"It is healthy to disconnect a bit and be able to share time with the family. It is not always easy because there are very intense moments: once you dedicate your professional time to the world of coaching, it is very demanding and absorbs your time."

On his time with West Ham, Lopetegui said: "I think we were close to the positions the team should aspire to this year. We had competed well against the teams in our league.

"We were on the verge of facing the return leg of the championship, with the possibility of making transfers, with two consecutive home games and with a situation in which we had only lost against the big teams.

"The sacking? It surprised us. We accepted it with logical disappointment."