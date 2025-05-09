West Ham confirm 4 players including Ings and Coufal will leave as free agents this summer

West Ham United have now confirmed that 4 key players will leave as free agents in what will be a summer rebuild under manager Graham Potter.

Danny Ings, Łukasz Fabiański, Aaron Cresswell and Vladimír Coufal will also move on once their contracts come to an end this summer in a huge summer clearout under manager Graham Potter. Fabianski, 40, Cresswell, 35, Coufal, 32 and Ings, 32 made up the oldest squad in the Premier League – a stat that is now likely to change ahead of the new season.

The Hammers narrowly avoided relegation this season and may have dropped to the Championship if the newly promoted sides held slightly more quality. Their 17th position in the league is not good enough for a side who were competing in Europe a few seasons ago and the club clearly understand it is time to bring in some new talent.

Potter spoke earlier today about the departing players who will wave goodbye to fans in their final home game of the season against Champions League contenders Nottingham Forest.

“Aaron, Lukasz, Vladimir and Danny have been a pleasure to work with in my time here so far — all brilliant professionals on and off the pitch, with fantastic experience in the Premier League, and clearly loved and admired by their team-mates and everyone here at the club.

“We still have three important matches to play this season, and I know that their focus will be 100 per cent on helping the team in any way they can in those games, but we felt it was important to confirm this news now, out of respect for them and the service they have given to the Club, and to allow our supporters to show their appreciation at our final home match of the season.”