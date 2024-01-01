West Ham close to signing Southampton star

West Ham United could be closing in on the signature of Kyle Walker-Peters.

The right-back, who will be out of contract in a year, is a big target for the Hammers.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the two clubs negotiate a deal that will take Flynn Downes to Southampton, they are also talking about Walker-Peters.

Per the Standard, both deals are entirely separate and will not impact each other.

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten is eager to get many deals wrapped up in the coming weeks.

New manager Julen Lopetegui is undertaking an overhaul of the squad he inherited from David Moyes.