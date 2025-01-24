West Ham close to completing a deal for Ajax's Brobbey this month

West Ham close to completing deal for Ajax's Brobbey this month in huge loan move

West Ham are nearing the completion of a loan deal for Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.

The 22-year-old could be the first signing under new manager Graham Potter.

According to talkSPORT, discussions between West Ham and Ajax took place on Thursday regarding the former RB Leipzig player.

Brobbey has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and appears to have gotten his wish.

The Hammers are going to back new boss Potter in the transfer market this winter and next summer.