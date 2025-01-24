West Ham push to close Silva deal with RB Leipzig

Tribal Football
West Ham push to close Silva deal with RB LeipzigWest Ham/Facebook
West Ham is advancing in negotiations with RB Leipzig for striker Andre Silva. 

The Portugal international has been on their radar before, and discussions are now moving forward for a loan until the season's end. 

Despite not being prolific at Leipzig, West Ham urgently need to bolster their squad due to injuries to Niclas Fullkrug, Michail Antonio, and Jarrod Bowen. 

Per The Mail, West Ham previously attempted to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa and inquired about a loan for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. 

Marseille forward Elye Wahi was another option, but he is close to joining Eintracht Frankfurt as a replacement for Omar Marmoush, who has joined Manchester City. 

Further talks between West Ham and Leipzig are scheduled over the next 24 hours, with Bundesliga clubs also showing interest in Silva.

