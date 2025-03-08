West Ham chiefs fear lifetime ban for Paqueta

West Ham United have major fears of Lucas Paqueta being banned FOR LIFE over the FA's betting investigation.

Paqueta has been investigated by the FA over claims he deliberately was booked on four different occasions over the course of 2022 and 2023 to enable winning wagers.

The Daily Mail says West Ham bosses fear the worst as the FA do not need to prove "beyond reasonable doubt" and instead only show that their claims show proof on a basis of a "balance of probabilities".

As such, West Ham have grave concerns of the case not falling in Paqueta's favour.

There is now every possibility that if found guilty, Paqueta will be banned from playing for life, which is the sentence the FA are said to be pursuing.