Arsenal delay David move as West Ham make contact

Paul Vegas
Arsenal are delaying a move for Lille striker Jonathan David.

Off contract in June, David has been in contact with West Ham United in recent weeks, says Sky Sports.

It's suggested West Ham are so far the one club to make a concrete approach to David's camp.

However, Arsenal are also set to make their move, though have held off until now.

Arsenal are waiting to hire a new sports director. Andrea Berta, who has left Atletico Madrid, appears favourite to land the post.

And a final decision on David is likely to be left to the new man in charge.

David has 21 goals and nine assists in 37 matches for Lille this season.

Premier League, Arsenal, West Ham, Lille, Ligue 1
