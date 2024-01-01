Tribal Football
West Ham chief Steitden frustrated over blocked transfers
West Ham sports chief Tim Steitden is growing frustrated with his role.

The Sun says Steitden was overruled over a move for Lille striker Jonathan David, with frustration also after a deal for Aston Villa ace Jhon Duran falling through.

Steitden also suggested Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler ahead of Julen Lopetegui, but the Hammers board were unsure about the then St Pauli coach's age.

However, Steitden's relationship with Lopetegui is now solid.

West Ham enjoyed an impressive 4-1 win against Ipswich yesterday.

 

