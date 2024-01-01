REVEALED: West Ham blow-up between Kudus and Lopetegui as buyout clause confirmed

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Mohammed Kudus' future at West Ham United is in doubt.

The Athletic says Kudus and Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui ended up in an exchange of words during the last match against Brenford.

The Spaniard was unhappy with Kudus' performance and voiced his criticism during the half-time break. 

The midfielder was not happy about the criticism and responded. Then Lopetegui chose to replace Kudus for the second half.

But the issue between the pair has since been sorted out.

It's also emerged Kudus has a buyout clause of £85m.

However, the clause only applies during the summer and can therefore only be activated after the end of the season.

His contract runs until the summer of 2028 with an option for another year.

