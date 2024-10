Aston Villa had no interest in selling Jhon Duran last summer.

The Colombia striker has been a revelation for Villa this season, having seen offers from West Ham and Chelsea turned down.

Advertisement Advertisement

AS says Bayern Munich, beaten by a Duran winner for Villa in midweek, had the youngster on their radar.

PSG were also interested in Duran at the time, but Villa shunned all enquiries over the summer.

The 20 year-old has six goals this season.