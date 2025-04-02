West Ham captain Bowen: We're frustrated with ourselves

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen admitted frustration after their 1-0 defeat at Wolves on Tuesday night.

Jorge Strand Larsen struck the winner for Wolves at Molineux.

Bowen lamented afterwards: “We’re frustrated with ourselves.

“I think first half we let the game get away from us too much, but whilst it was only 1-0, we were still in it

“They defended their lead really well and it was down to us to break them down better than what we did.

“While we had probably the better chances in the game, we haven't come away with a goal tonight, so we're disappointed with that and we've lost the game. It's obviously a massive disappointment.

“We have a game Saturday back at home (against Bournemouth), so (we need) a reaction from us. It's important to bounce back and react with our fans onside as well.”