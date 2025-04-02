Potter on West Ham defeat: We all must do better

West Ham United boss Graham Potter says Wolves deserved their win on Tuesday night.

Jorge Strand Larsen struck the winner as Wolves triumphed 1-0 at Molineux.

Advertisement Advertisement

Potter later said, "We had a really good chance early in the first half, that if we take that, it becomes a slightly different game.

"Credit to Wolves, I think they played well in the first half and pushed us back more than we wanted to be.

"We suffered after they scored, which was a bit of a deflection. And then we had to dig in a bit and show some resilience. We wanted to get more pressure on the ball, but we found it difficult.

"Had to get in at half-time (at 1-0) I think to just adjust things. And then second half we were a lot better. It was strange because the game wasn't, from our perspective, a good performance from us necessarily, but at the same time we had some chances that we probably felt, if you look at the big chances in the game, it's fairly even, so we were really disappointed with that.

"I think we need to attack better as well. That's something we have to do, we know that.

"We want to be a bit more dynamic, we want to be a bit faster with our attacks.

"I think we need to manage the game a little bit better, understand when we can go forward, when we can go a bit more direct, move a bit more vertical. We're sort of finding our way still with each other and I think it's a bit of work in progress.

"Some things have improved, some things have gone in the right direction, but still we need to do more."

Potter admits he and his management team must do better after a slow start to their in charge.

"(We haven’t had a pre-season, we’ve had injuries to deal with and we’ve just had the international break but) that's the job and there's no complaints.

"As I said, we have to do better, I have to do better, that's the life we're in. Our supporters, again, are fantastic and they deserve better and demand more, so that's okay from us. We need to take that responsibility on.

"The players, like I said, the response in the second half was one of ‘okay, we know we weren't quite there’ for whatever reason and we need to accept the fact that we certainly changed our approach to the second half.

"Then we have to pick the bones out of it and go ‘okay, how do we go forward for the next eight games, try to win as many games as we can and get as many points as we can?’."