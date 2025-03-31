Potter speaks on Ferguson's much needed goal, Kudus' goal drought and squad fatigue

West Ham United head coach Graham Potter has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Hammers have picked up just one point from their last two Premier League games but after a much needed rest they return to take on Wolves at Molineux. Potter first spoke on forward Niclas Fullkrug who has been out of action since January and could return this week.

"Fullkrug has been training with the group. He will more than likely be in the squad, we've just got to build his minutes up in terms of what he's able to do.

"He hasn't played competitive football in a while and has had a fairly significant injury. He's training well and is building his fitness up so he'll be in the squad."

Potter then provided some team news and confirmed that one forward will not be available for the clash.

"There's a few bumps and bruises and a bit of fatigue from internationals, but we have another training session now, everyone is in a decent place so we have a relatively full squad apart from Crysencio Summerville."

Evan Ferguson scored his first goal since November as Republic of Ireland beat Bulgaria 2-1 in the Uefa Nations League. Potter expressed how proud he was for the young striker and denied that his loan move from Brighton has been a failure.

"He's been doing a lot well. It was always going to be a bit of patience with him but going away, getting some minutes and scoring is great for a forward."

"From our perspective, that's unfair. You have to see the context of where he was and the minutes he's played previously. We got him at the early stages of that return to playing stage.

"To think you can just walk into a Premier League team and hit the ground running is difficult. We are happy with him. He is enjoying his time here and he is ready to help."

Next, he opened up on Jarrod Bowen who performed for England against Albania and Latvia over the break.

“I’m delighted for Jarrod Bowen winning two more England caps.

“It’s always good for our players to represent their countries and Jarrad’s no different. I think it helps them, it helps going away, it helps with a different experience and different environment.

“And then to come back and he’s come back in a good way, in a good place so again, we’re looking forward to seeing him for the next two months or so just really push on and finish the season off strongly.”

Finally he opened up on Mohammed Kudus who he says has been slightly underwhelming this season despite his contributions.

“I think Mo has had probably a season that, from his perspective, would be a little bit disappointing, not because of his lack of effort or anything like that, but sometimes these things happen.

“Speaking personally, he’s been great with us in terms of how he’s worked every day, fantastic. He has built his fitness up, built his condition up to the point where he can sustain things a lot better now.

“Football can go like that sometimes. You can have a little spell when it doesn’t quite happen for you in front of goal or your final pass just doesn’t quite get there. It doesn’t take much to turn that round.

“How he contributed, for example, against Arsenal in our win there, even though he didn’t score or assist, he was a top, top player in that game and massively helped us. So the numbers say something, but there’s also the (other) aspects of his performance that have been really, really good.”