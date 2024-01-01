Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
Petit slams Chelsea signing Sancho
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start

West Ham captain Bowen: We need time to adjust to Lopetegui methods

West Ham captain Bowen: We need time to adjust to Lopetegui methods
West Ham captain Bowen: We need time to adjust to Lopetegui methods
West Ham captain Bowen: We need time to adjust to Lopetegui methodsAction Plus
West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen rates this season as one of "transition" under manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers have had an inconsistent start under the Spaniard.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bowen told Marca: "We are in a year of transition with a new coach. We have been in Europe in previous years and the goal is to be able to recover European positions at the end of the season.

"That is what this club deserves.

"Many teams are fighting for Europe. It won't be easy, but we are confident of achieving it with this group.

"He (Lopetegui) is a coach with new ideas. His ideas with or without the ball are great, although they take time to take hold. That is why we train hard, and it seems that they are already showing on the pitch."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLopetegui JulenBowen JarrodWest Ham
Related Articles
Paquetá looking to "start the season off on the right foot with a win" after return
Bowen "incredibly proud" as he is appointed as West Ham Club captain
West Ham looking to offload fringe players before tomorrow's deadline