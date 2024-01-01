West Ham captain Bowen: We need time to adjust to Lopetegui methods

West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen rates this season as one of "transition" under manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers have had an inconsistent start under the Spaniard.

Bowen told Marca: "We are in a year of transition with a new coach. We have been in Europe in previous years and the goal is to be able to recover European positions at the end of the season.

"That is what this club deserves.

"Many teams are fighting for Europe. It won't be easy, but we are confident of achieving it with this group.

"He (Lopetegui) is a coach with new ideas. His ideas with or without the ball are great, although they take time to take hold. That is why we train hard, and it seems that they are already showing on the pitch."