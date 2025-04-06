West Ham captain Bowen "really frustrated" after Bournemouth draw

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen admitted some frustration after their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

Bowen struck on the day, though Bournemouth found an eventual equaliser through Evanilson for the shared point.

“It’s really frustrating,” he admitted. “It's a point, but it feels like a loss, I think, just because in the first half we go in 1-0 down and then we’ve come out in the second half, got the two goals, and gone 2-1 up.

“We were pushing again then to either get another goal or just see the lead out, but we didn't do that. So, yeah, it’s really frustrating that in the end we drew the game.”

Bowen added, “I think everyone all season has played their part. The manager always says you can only pick eleven and people are going to be disappointed every week, but I think the important thing about the group is we've got a really hard-working group, people that want to do well.

“And you see that when people come off the bench, there's no disappointment. It's just trying to help the team as much as they can. And that's what's needed to be a successful team.”