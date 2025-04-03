Potter on Fullkrug: He's unique, intelligent, you can see what he brings to the team

West Ham United manager Graham Potter has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Bournemouth.

Potter’s side has failed to win any of their last three matches and fell to a disappointing defeat against Wolves at Molineux in midweek. His side will be hoping to bounce back in front of the home crowd, and he first addressed frustration from fans who expected to see more of an impact as he enters 3 months in the job.

“I can understand the waiting for the lift-off, so to speak, but you have to understand the context we’ve been working in.

“When we started, the team had some issues defensively, in terms of conceding too many goals. We’ve fixed that, and we’ve certainly made some steps in terms of how the team acts and behaves.

“I think you can see that over the last few games, we’ve always been competitive. A lot of the previous games were one-sided or high-scoring, but we’ve been competitive in all the games.

“When you’re changing things, and you’re changing the culture and the environment, it isn’t so obvious that the results go up as directly as you’d like. At the same time, we know we have to improve results, and that’s what we’re looking to do.”

Next, he spoke on striker Niclas Füllkrug and how he is fully fit and ready to start against the Cherries after replacing Brighton loanee Evan Ferguson in midweek.

“We’ve been missing him, as well as some of the other attackers such as (Crysencio) Summerville and (Michail) Antonio, who are big players for us.

“I think you can see what he brings to the team. He’s unique, and a big, physical player, but he’s also intelligent, good around the box, and he has a good touch and technique.

“From our perspective, we just have to keep working with him, and keep getting him fitter and fitter. You can’t replicate Premier League minutes, but he’s worked hard in training and he’s prepared to play and take it step by step. We’ll see how he recovers and then see how much he can do at the weekend.”

He then commented on Ferguson who has struggled for the Hammers since joining in January, the young striker has zero goals in six appearances.

“Goals obviously help a striker, and he got one for his country during the international break. I’ve said it many times, but you have to remember where Evan has come from, in terms of being out for a long time with injuries. He’s a young player, who’s building up his minutes.

“I just felt it was the right thing to give (Niclas) Füllkrug some minutes at half-time against Wolves, to try and affect things in a different way, but Fergie will come back. He’s a strong character and he’s always ready to fight and help the team.

“He always wants to do his best, and when you’ve got that kind of attitude, you’ve got a chance."

Finally, he opened up on Bournemouth and revealed how he expects another tough game against manager Andoni Iraola who has led his side to 10th place in the league so far this season.

“They’re a well-organised team, who are clear about what they do in and out of possession. They attack with clarity, and defend with clarity. Their coach has done a really good job, and it’s a club that’s aligned and on the same page, moving forwards.

“The run they’ve been on just shows how tough this league is. A few weeks ago they were getting some really strong results, and the last few weeks have shown how ruthless it is.

“Things can happen over a season, but over the course of the season, and Andoni Iraola’s time in charge, they’ve improved, and got stronger and stronger. We expect a tough game.”