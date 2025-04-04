Bournemouth's Iraola: I support VAR, but that they have to do the process much quicker

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has spoken to the press ahead of this weekend's clash with West Ham United.

Both sides who suffered midweek defeats meet at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Iraola's men have won only three of their last 10 games, losing each of their last three on home soil by a 2-1 scoreline. Iraola will be desperate for a win here and first gave some crucial team news.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Justin (Kluivert) is going to be difficult. I wouldn't say he is definitely out. We will see today if he can train with us and help us from the bench at least. It is tight.

"But the good news is we have (Julian) Araujo back in the squad. He is training well. He is good. We are recovering some of the defenders who have been out but now the issue is on the offensive side."

Iraola was then asked what is not working at the club after a poor run of form has left many scratching their heads.

“Sometimes, you know, but you cannot change it even if no, we need to do this better. To analyse is always easier after. The difficult part is to implement the things to get it right and to get the results.

“And now I think we have to go to the basics to do well our main strengths. To stay very humble, work a lot, stay together and build from there, I think.

“When we are not doing the difficult things, we are not linking play with the same fluidity, you need to improve and our floor has to be high.

“Even if we are not playing at our best, our floor still has to keep us competitive in games. And it’s what I think teams that at the end achieve goals is what they do.”

He was next asked about qualifying for Europe and how the Cherries could sneak their way into a qualifying position if form improves.

“I will not change what we've done until now. For me, we can spend a lot of time talking about where we want to finish, I don't know, as high as possible. There are moments where you are winning and you think, boof, we are going to finish very high.

“Moments when you are losing and you think it's impossible we win a game and we are going to finish very, very low. I understand probably from the outside, the supporters, even the media, but we are the professionals. We have to keep our level of commitment, whatever is the situation.”

Finally, he commented on the VAR controversy this week which saw Everton defender James Tarkowski avoid a red card and Tottenham’s goal ruled out. Iraola was adamant that the VAR system is good aspect of the game and needs time.

"Yeah, I have quite clear my idea. I support VAR. I think it makes the game more fair. But it's true that they have to do the process much quicker. There have been, this season, some situations yesterday or I remember ours against Wolves in the cup.

"Seven or eight minutes or something like this. You cannot stop, definitely a game for seven, eight minutes. So I think it's a process that probably it will take time. It's taking time, but I think the game is more fair with the VAR.