West Ham captain Bowen makes EastEnders appearance

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen made a surprise cameo in EastEnders during Wednesday night’s episode.

The England international appeared in a video message to wish Billy Mitchell well ahead of his wedding to long-term partner Honey.

Albert Square shares its E20 postcode with West Ham’s London Stadium, and the club has been a recurring presence in the soap over the years.

Speaking on his appearance on the show, Bowen said: “It’s great to be part of the EastEnders 40th anniversary celebrations and appear on the show. EastEnders is loved by so many people and obviously has a strong link to the East London community, so to represent West Ham United in this very special episode is a really nice moment for everyone connected with the club.”

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer EastEnders, added: “We’re thrilled that Jarrod agreed to take part in our special celebrations as we lead up to our 40th anniversary.

“EastEnders has many dedicated West Ham fans, both on and off screen, so it’s a real honour that we can now say we have had the West Ham captain and England international appear in the show.”