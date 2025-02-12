Leicester can still sign OH Leuven playmaker Banzuzi this summer as they look to sell

Leicester City still have a chance to sign OH Leuven’s star midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi in the summer.

The 19-year-old Dutch youth international was linked with City in December but financial constraints halted a January move.

Despite reported deals with Monaco and West Ham, Banzuzi remained at Leuven.

Leuven’s technical director Gyorgy Csepregi has now confirmed the midfielder will be sold this summer, opening the door for Leicester to swoop.

Csepregi believes Banzuzi has outgrown the Belgian Pro League, but will help the club until the summer.

“We agreed with Eze that he will finish the season,” Csepregi said this week.

“In the summer we will definitely give him the next step. He has completely outgrown the competition, right? He plays on one leg.”