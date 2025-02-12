West Ham interested in Newcastle's Wilson as his contract expires

West Ham interested in Newcastle's Wilson as his contract slowly expires this summer

West Ham are monitoring Callum Wilson’s contract situation at Newcastle ahead of a potential summer move.

Wilson recently ended a year-long goal drought, scoring in Newcastle’s FA Cup win over Birmingham City.

The 32-year-old’s contract expires this summer, and Newcastle are unlikely to trigger a one-year extension due to his injury record.

West Ham have shown long-term interest in Wilson, having made several attempts to sign him in the past.

Per talkSPORT, sources close to the striker say he’s eager to continue playing in the Premier League.

Wilson has also previously been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but his focus remains on staying in England.