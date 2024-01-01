West Ham captain Bowen happy with victory at Palace: The ball-boy's okay!

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen was happy scoring in victory at Crystal Palace.

Bowen insists they were worthy of their 2-0 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said: "Really important coming off the back of a defeat. We knew how tough this was going to be, but we had the belief that we could win this game and we have come away with a massive three points.

"Last time we come here we conceded five and we didn't want to do that again.

"We stuck to the game plan and suffered at times, but when we got the chances it was about putting them away.

"First goal of the season you always want it as soon as possible and it was a really nice feeling. I knew what I wanted to do and it was about executing it as best as possible."

On a ball boy being injured by an advertisement board during their goal celebration, Bowen added: "I managed to grab him out as quick as possible.

"I have seen him after the game, he has my top and he's smiling!"