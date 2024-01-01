Glasner says Palace are staying "humble" after lifting preseason trophy

The Stateside Cup has been claimed by Crystal Palace after they produced a confident display to beat West Ham United in Tampa, Florida and manager Oliver Glasner says his side are staying humble.

Speaking to Palace TV, Glasner admits his side must continue their hard work before the start of the season if they want to succeed.

"It's nice to win a trophy and winning is always better than losing. I'm really pleased with the performance we showed today, it was a very, very good game.”

"We scored nice goals and created several more chances, so overall it was a very good game and it was a very good week for us.”

"But it's just pre-season, so we stay humble, we know we still have to work hard and we have many things to improve.”

Building on what the side have achieved so far is important and the Austrian manager knows that.

"This was the schedule of the week, so playing 45 minutes with two teams on Wednesday so that we can train tough on Tuesday, and then giving many players 90 minutes. So, the schedule worked.”

"Winning always gives you a good feeling, but it's (now time) to analyse the performance this year, what we did well, what we can improve.”

"I saw many positive things today, and now we're building the basement and we have to build up on this basement."

Palace face Brentford in their first game of the season, a side they have not lost to since 2014.