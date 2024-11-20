West Ham captain Bowen excited ahead of busy Christmas schedule

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen admits he is looking to the busy Christmas schedule.

While complaints from some managers and players are inevitable, Bowen says he loves the schedule.

He told whufc.com: "It’s one of the busiest periods of the year, but for me, I love playing football, and I think it’s even better at Christmas because I grew up being a football fan, and I was always excited for that game on Boxing Day and the games just before and after Christmas,” Bowen explained. “I think Boxing Day is special for the fans because they have Christmas Day with their loved ones and then come and watch their team the next day on Boxing Day. To be involved in it is really special.

“Every manager has different preferences. Some managers want players to train in the morning, and some want to train in the afternoon, while there are some who give you the day off and just play on Boxing Day. I think this year is the first time in my career that we’ve played away on Boxing Day, as I’ve always been quite lucky to be playing at home, so you’re able to stay at home the night before.

“It’ll be a different experience for me, but it’s one of those things where you’re in a very privileged position as a professional football player, so you always have to take a step back, look at what you are doing and realise that it’s worth it, even though the sacrifices are hard. I think that makes it even more special to be able to spend those extra few hours together on Christmas Day with your family.

“As you become more involved in football and have been part of it for as many years as I’ve been lucky to be, you understand your body and what you need before a game and what you don’t need. Everyone is different; some people can eat a whole Christmas dinner and go out and drop a masterclass performance.

"For me, I know what works so that I can still enjoy myself and have a Christmas dinner, albeit a smaller one than what you’d want, but that’s why we’ve got Boxing Day, to hopefully have a second celebration after the game has finished. Football is a very disciplined sport, and you’ve got to take care of everything you do and keep yourself as right as possible for every single game.”