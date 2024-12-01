West Ham captain Bowen: Arsenal defeat hugely disappointing

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen says there are no excuses after their thrashing by Arsenal.

The Gunners were comfortable winners on Saturday night, having jumped to a 4-0 lead before the Hammers fought back. The scoreline at halftime finished 2-5, with no goals struck after the break.

“It was hugely disappointing,” Bowen said. “I think with the way we started the game, the goals that we conceded, and the position we found ourselves in at 4-0 down after 36 minutes, it was never a good thing.

“At 4-2 we thought it could have been a different game, and we felt the energy. It was a lot better from us, but we concede another penalty, and from that point it’s difficult.

“There’s almost nothing to lose at that point, and we just needed that third goal to give us a bit more of a boost in confidence. It wasn’t a good day for us, and we’re disappointed for the game to finish in the way it did, but for us to be 4-0 down at home in the first half is unacceptable.

“The goals were very easy to avoid, and as a team we made too many mistakes, and against a top team like Arsenal, you’re going to get punished.

“I think the second penalty was a bit of a frustrating decision, and it’s one that has gone against us in terms of consistency, but ultimately, we need to deal with those decisions, and there will be times when we get those decisions in our favour throughout the season.”