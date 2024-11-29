Bowen on high standards at West Ham: we should be pushing for European football every year

West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen has revealed what the goals are for the club as they prepare to face Arsenal this weekend.

After a hard-fought 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United last week, Bowen has spoken to the club's website about how the side wants to build on that win and up their standards this season after a poor start under manager Julen Lopetegui.

Advertisement Advertisement

“That (Newcastle win) was more like the level of what it takes to play for this Club. The desire and work-rate from everyone was excellent, and a clean sheet away at Newcastle is not an easy thing to achieve.

“It was a really big moment, and the result is a really big turning point in our season. Now, there are lots of games coming up every few days throughout the festive period, so there are plenty of opportunities to pick up points and shoot ourselves up the Premier League table.

“We have been disappointed with our start. We have to take responsibility and do our work, and we haven't done that to a high enough ability this season. I said before the game on Monday we needed a performance, and I think we did that, and we will be looking for another on Saturday.”

The 27-year-old admitted that his side simply have not been good enough so far this season and must use the Newcastle win to boost themselves back up to European standard, a standard Bowen thinks they have on paper but often not on the pitch.

“On Monday, every player on the pitch understood the assignment. The fans deserve huge credit for coming up to Newcastle on a Monday night in the numbers that they did, and we need to give them more moments. That performance was more like us, but we have to build on this and meet those expectations and standards.

“I think we should be pushing for European football every year. We had three years of it, and those are the standards and demands of this Club.

“The team has been improved, and those are our standards and what we feel like we can get to. We’ve got a very good side, a very good manager and a hard-working side that want to achieve things.

"We haven't been to those levels, but it is not for the want of trying. Qualifying for Europe should be the benchmark.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play