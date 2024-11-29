Arteta on West Ham's Lopetegui: I have huge admiration for what he’s done in the game
The two Spaniards know each other very well and have a lot of mutual admiration and respect.
Arteta outlined as much, as his team prepares to take on the Hammers away from home on Saturday.
Arteta stated to reporters: “I know him, I have huge admiration for what he’s done in the game. He’s from the same area as I am in Spain. Obviously it’s a team that are now on a high after their big win against Newcastle away. It’s always a really tough opponent so we know that.”
Asked about West Ham’s qualities, he added: “Various ways to create big problems. They are a really physical side. Very good in direct play, really good at attacking second balls.
“When they have to dominate the game through the ball or they have space they are a really dangerous team. Set-pieces and individual qualities that they have. The front players can create in any moment to cause you problems. They are really well coached.”
