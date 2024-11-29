Arteta on West Ham's Lopetegui: I have huge admiration for what he’s done in the game

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta lavished praise on West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui.

The two Spaniards know each other very well and have a lot of mutual admiration and respect.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta outlined as much, as his team prepares to take on the Hammers away from home on Saturday.

Arteta stated to reporters: “I know him, I have huge admiration for what he’s done in the game. He’s from the same area as I am in Spain. Obviously it’s a team that are now on a high after their big win against Newcastle away. It’s always a really tough opponent so we know that.”

Asked about West Ham’s qualities, he added: “Various ways to create big problems. They are a really physical side. Very good in direct play, really good at attacking second balls.

“When they have to dominate the game through the ball or they have space they are a really dangerous team. Set-pieces and individual qualities that they have. The front players can create in any moment to cause you problems. They are really well coached.”

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>