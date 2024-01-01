West Ham captain Bowen admits some relief after Fulham draw

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen admits they weren't at their best for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.

The Hammers needed an injury-time goal from Danny Ings to earn the point.

“It wasn’t our greatest performance, we know that,” Bowen admitted. “But when you don’t play well and you come away with a point you’re always happy. This is a hard place to come to, we’ve been here many times and conceded a lot of goals.

“They cause teams trouble at their home, so (as long as) it was 1-0, we knew we’d get that moment if we kept fighting to the end.

“We did that and coming away with a point after the performance we put in, I think it’s a really good point for us.

“We know that we can improve performance-wise, so to go into Chelsea next week not losing today is good.

“We’ve had some great games with them over the years, so everyone will definitely be up for it.”

On Ings, Bown continued: “Ingsy took the chance beautifully. I don’t think anyone has ever doubted his quality, we see it every day in training. What we’re trying to create here is when you’re not in the starting eleven, when you come on the pitch it’s about making an impact.

“We will need everyone in the season. It’s a long season with a lot of games – different games – and they all require big moments. He came up with that big moment today, so I’m buzzing for him.

“I knew as soon as Vladi picked the ball up that there was the space to go into and try to create something. I kind of saw Ingsy at the back and knew I could pick him out, and then the rest is down to Ingsy. It was a beautiful touch and finish.

“You saw all the lads, all the bench as well, it’s what it means and it symbolises what we are as a Football Club. We’re a group, we’re tight-knit and we enjoy those moments with the fans.”