Potter's problems persist as West Ham fall to London rivals Brentford

After nine consecutive winless away matches (D2, L7), Brentford claimed a third successive Premier League (PL) victory on the road for the first time in their history, edging past West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Known for making fast starts, it took just four minutes for Brentford to break the deadlock when Mark Flekken gathered a corner delivery and set off a swift breakaway for the visitors.

The ball eventually made its way to Kevin Schade, who saw his first shot diverted by Alphonse Areola’s outstretched foot, forcing the goalkeeper to claw a looping ball away from goal, only for Schade to follow in and force his next effort over the line.

West Ham remained on the back foot, and it looked like the Bees had doubled their lead 20 minutes later via Yoanne Wissa, but a narrow offside call denied what would have been a gift from Lucas Paquetá.

Away fans will have been disappointed not to have added to their first-half advantage given their unquestionable superiority, with Schade striking the near post and Wissa’s celebrations once again cut short by an offside decision.

Graham Potter’s unbeaten managerial record against Brentford was looking in real danger (W5, D1) based on the Hammers’ first-half showing, prompting him to make three HT alterations.

One of those introduced was Evan Ferguson – a former favourite of Potter’s during his spell with Brighton & Hove Albion – and he almost made an instant impact when cutting back for Mohammed Kudus, who sent a bobbling ball over the bar.

Revitalised, the hosts were very much back in the contest, yet Brentford held firm, having adopted a more cautious approach.

Each of West Ham’s last seven encounters had featured a goal on or beyond the 70th-minute mark, an omen that the home support will have been counting on as the match entered its final stretch with the hosts still trailing.

Despite West Ham’s improvement, the visitors produced a resolute defensive display during the second period, ultimately seeing out all three points in an engaging London derby.

Just one win in eight games across all competitions (D1, L6) highlights the Hammers’ struggles this season, with Potter unable to steer the ship in the direction thus far.

As a result, West Ham stay 16th in the league, although a 10-point cushion on the bottom three should ease fears of their campaign descending into a relegation scrap.

Thomas Frank’s side are also non-movers, although their prospects look distinctly brighter, as they sit 11th and within touching distance of the top half.