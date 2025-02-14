West Ham boss Potter says Ferguson fit for Brentford clash

West Ham boss Graham Potter says Evan Ferguson is fit for Saturday's clash with Brentford.

The striker has joined West Ham on-loan from the Seagulls.

Advertisement Advertisement

“He’s trained well,” said Potter. “He hasn’t played loads of football recently, so we have to be careful with that.

“He’s shown his quality, is ready to help the team and we feel he’ll just get better and better.”

Ferguson last played a fortnight ago in Brighton's 7-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.