Tribal Football
Most Read
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future
Miranda: Barcelona and Las Palmas can be proud of Pedri
Man Utd boss Amorim: We face Everton after really good week
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price

West Ham boss Potter: Scarles showed his quality against Arsenal

Paul Vegas
West Ham boss Potter: Scarles showed his quality against Arsenal
West Ham boss Potter: Scarles showed his quality against ArsenalWest Ham/Facebook
West Ham boss Graham Potter was keen to highlight Ollie Scarles after victory at Arsenal.

Potter played Scarles at left-back and was left impressed by the youngster's performance.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said afterwards, "His (Ollie Scarles) temperament is fantastic, and he’s got great quality.

"He trains hard every day, but he’s a great person as well. He’s fully committed, loves the Club, loves the team, and he wants to play for West Ham.

"He’s got a lot going for him, and really his personality is really impressive. It’s a huge thank you to the Academy really, because they’ve helped us by developing a top player!"

Mentions
Premier LeagueWest HamArsenalScarles Oliver
Related Articles
Potter "incredibly proud" after West Ham triumph at Arsenal
Bowen delighted proving West Ham matchwinner at Arsenal
Arsenal boss Arteta: We weren't at our normal standard for West Ham defeat