West Ham boss Potter: Scarles showed his quality against Arsenal

West Ham boss Graham Potter was keen to highlight Ollie Scarles after victory at Arsenal.

Potter played Scarles at left-back and was left impressed by the youngster's performance.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said afterwards, "His (Ollie Scarles) temperament is fantastic, and he’s got great quality.

"He trains hard every day, but he’s a great person as well. He’s fully committed, loves the Club, loves the team, and he wants to play for West Ham.

"He’s got a lot going for him, and really his personality is really impressive. It’s a huge thank you to the Academy really, because they’ve helped us by developing a top player!"