Bowen delighted proving West Ham matchwinner at Arsenal

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen was delighted proving the matchwinner at Arsenal on Saturday.

Bowen struck for the 1-0, with Arsenal finishing with ten men after Myles Lewis-Skelly's dismissal.

“Everyone to a man, everyone involved that came off the bench, and it was just a whole collective effort," he beamed.

"That was one thing I said before in the huddle before kick-off, that we knew we could come here and win as we’ve done it before. They are a top side, but we knew that if we came here and did a really good job, we'd come away with three points, and we've done that. I think you've seen that out there today.

“The players were out on their feet at the end, and that's what it takes to play in the Premier League, play for this Club, and pick up three points. Everyone would have probably written us off before the game, but not us in there.

“It's important we build on this now. We have a really important game on Thursday back at home, so we have to take what we've done today into that game. Of course, it'll be a different challenge, but it's still a tough challenge in the same way. I think today’s the benchmark. That's the standard. That's the level that we have to reach every single game.”

The winner was Bowen's 50th Premier League goal for the Hammers.

“I never thought I was going to play in the Premier League, so to sit here and say that I've scored 50 goals is a real special moment,” Bowen reflected.

“I think if I missed that, I would have had nightmares about it. It was a little bit tense at the end, but I think they're even more special when you come away with a result as well.

“I always say to Mick (Michail Antonio) that I'm chasing his record, and we have a few jokes. He probably won't be happy that I'm getting a little bit closer, and now the next target is 100."