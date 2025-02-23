Potter "incredibly proud" after West Ham triumph at Arsenal

West Ham boss Graham Potter was proud of his players after their 1-0 win at Arsenal.

Jarrod Bowen struck for the visitors, as Arsenal finished with ten men after Myles Lewis-Skelly's dismissal.

Potter remarked afterwards: "I’m incredibly proud, and pleased for the supporters.

"The players gave everything, and left everything out on the pitch, which is what we’ve been trying to instil and encourage.

"When you do that, you’ve got a chance to get results. Talent is one thing, but it’s about being a team, and having a collective mentality. I think we showed that today in abundance, so I’m delighted.

"I think it’s about being consistent for the full 90 minutes, and we were able to do that today.

"The players have shown it in training - they’ve been fantastic to work with every day - and it’s hard to say that when you’re not getting the right results, because that’s what people want to see at the end of the day.

"So, today is great because they’ve got the reward for their hard work, and that’s why I’m really proud. Coming here and being as disciplined as we were isn’t easy, and, like I said, they gave everything out there. In the end, it’s a great day for our Club.

"We knew we’d be defending deep at times, and it was about how we could get out of that position and in spaces to attack, which has helped us get the goal."

He added, "It was a great feeling at the end of the game, celebrating with the supporters.

"Last week was a bit different, but that’s the ups and downs of the job. Today was great because the players deserved the three points, and celebrating in front of the fans is what football’s all about.

"It was a great day, and I’m just really glad we were able to deliver the win for them."