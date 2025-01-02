West Ham boss Lopetegui unsure of Bowen return

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui can't put a timescale on Jarrod Bowen's absence.

The club captain is out with a foot fracture suffered in Sunday's defeat at home to Liverpool.

Lopetegui said. “Let’s see, but unfortunately for us it is not going to be a few days. He was able to play 30 minutes with his injury but now he has to rest and recover. Let’s see, but it is not good news for us.

“We are sure that Jarrod is going to try to make shorter the time that he recovers, because of his character. But it is true that he is going to be out in the next matches.”

Asked for a timescale, Lopetegui said: “Let’s see. I prefer not to say about one number because we have to see how the next weeks develop.

“Jarrod is one of our main players and our captain. But now we have to find solutions and it is the moment for other players to show that they are ready to help us.

“Looking forward to the recovery as soon as possible for Jarrod, but in the same way believing in the players in the squad are going to take advantage of this opportunity.”