West Ham boss Lopetegui: Soler will make us better

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui feels they'll see the best years of new signing Carlos Soler.

Lopetegui touched on Soler's arrival from PSG after Saturday night's home defeat to Manchester City.

He said, "The window is closed and you can now only sign free players right now, and OK, we have to focus on the players who we have in the squad.

"We now lose a lot of players who go with their national teams and we are crossing our fingers that they come back healthy.

"We will keep working and start thinking about the next challenge.

"I think that Carlos Soler is a good player and he is going to help us, for sure.

"He is maybe at his best age, as he’s 27, he has international experience and is a very good player.

"He has a good profile for us as he can play in different positions and I think he is going to help us to be better."