Man City boss Guardiola eager to highlight Grealish after victory at West Ham

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was keen to highlight Jack Grealish's performance for victory at West Ham.

City won 3-1 via an Erling Haaland hat-trick.

Guardiola said of Grealish: "(He) was really good. He was aggressive without the ball but especially with the ball against Wan-Bissaka and made good actions.

“Hopefully he can come back fit and better. All my English players I would like them to go to the national team when they are fit and the other nationalities the same.

“I don’t like when they’re not completely fit and they go but with the power of the national team we don’t have anything to say.”