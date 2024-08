DONE DEAL: West Ham defender Zouma joins Al Oroboah

Former West Ham captain Kurt Zouma has signed with Al Oroboah.

Zouma moves to the Saudi Pro League on-loan from the Irons.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Frenchman's deal with West Ham expires at the end of the season.

Zouma joins Al Oroboah after a move to the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli fell through over a failed medical.

The former Chelsea defender made 103 appearances in a West Ham shirt.

The Saudi Pro League's transfer deadline falls on September 7.